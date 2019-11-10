Arkansas police officer suspended after video shows him dancing naked in nightclub, authorities say

An Arkansas police officer is temporarily off the job amid allegations that he stripped down at a nightclub and danced naked, officials said.
According to KATV, cellphone video captured Conway police Officer Cebron Hackett, who was off-duty, dancing and stumbling while nude and apparently intoxicated at Little Rock's Discovery Nightclub on Oct. 13. In the clip, he also appears to push a security guard, the news station reported.
>> Click here to watch a censored version of the video, obtained by KTHV (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.)
A second video shot outside the club immediately afterward appears to show Conway getting dressed and speaking with officers before walking off, according to KATV. Hackett's wife then gave him a ride to his vehicle, which was parked in Conway, and he drove home, KTHV reported. He was not arrested or charged, authorities said.
In a letter dated Oct. 25, Conway police Chief Jody Spradlin placed Hackett on a 30-day suspension without pay, KTHV reported. Spradlin, who scolded the officer for bringing "discredit and embarrassment" on the department, also expressed doubts that Hackett had been sober enough to drive after the incident, according to KATV.
The Little Rock Police Department said its officers weren't aware that Hackett also worked in law enforcement when they decided not to arrest him, KATV reported.
In a recent Facebook post, Hackett called the incident a "mistake," KTHV reported.
"A few weeks ago I made a huge mistake," the post read, according to news outlet. "I have apologized profusely for my mistake and accepted the consequences that came along with it. ... Please understand that mistake does not and will not define me."
