0 Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts reopens following deadly chemical incident

BURLINGTON, Mass. -

The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Massachusetts reopened Saturday after the manager died in a chemical accident earlier this week. The restaurant in Burlington was closed all day Friday following his death and it wasn't easy for the place to reopen after the tragedy.

>> Read more trending news

It was a slower night, but friends and co-workers of the victim could be seen going to the restaurant to support each other during this difficult time.

It was tough for customers to think about the manager killed in a cleaning accident at the restaurant. Some did not realize it happened there when they arrived for dinner Saturday.

"I was shocked when you guys told me this was the location," said Tina Chapman, a customer who spoke to WFXT on Saturday. "But we're planning on coming here and eating anyways because she likes Buffalo Wild Wings. That's not going to stop us from eating."

Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington reopens following deadly chemical incident https://t.co/web9yVvmPA — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 10, 2019

On Thursday, a floor cleaner was spilled while a worker was using Super 8, causing a toxic reaction. Manager Ryan Baldera tried to clean it up, but he died after breathing in the fumes.

The 32-year-old had a newborn son after getting married last year. Friends and co-workers of Baldera started leaving flowers outside the restaurant Saturday in his honor.

>> 32-year-old manager killed in chemical incident at Buffalo Wild Wings

But for the most part, it was quiet for what would usually be a busy Saturday night.

"That's the first thing we thought when we pulled into the parking lot," Chapman told WFXT. "That there were so few cars here."

Those who did come out told the television station it's just one way they can support the victim's co-workers during this difficult time for the business.

"They still need to work, they still need to bring home (an income) to their families," one customer said.

There's also a GoFundMe set up for Baldera's family. The donations are already at more than $57,000.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.