Child hit by car, seriously injured after getting off school bus in Montana

A 6-year-old suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a car shortly after getting off a school bus in Montana, according to multiple reports.
Montana Highway Patrol Capt. Chad Dever told MTN New the child was struck after a driver failed to stop for a school bus. The bus had its lights flashing and a stop sign up when the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93, MTN News reported.
Trooper John Raymond told KECI-TV the car was traveling around 25 mph when it struck the child. The driver stayed on the scene after the collision, though Raymond told KECI-TV he or she was not arrested.
Dever told MTN News charges against the driver were pending Wednesday.
The child was taken to a hospital "suffering from a traumatic brain injury," Raymond told KECI-TV.
"Drivers need to be cautious of school buses," he added.
Authorities continue to investigate.
