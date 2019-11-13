  • Child hit by car, seriously injured after getting off school bus in Montana

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WHITEFISH, Mont. -

    A 6-year-old suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a car shortly after getting off a school bus in Montana, according to multiple reports.

    Montana Highway Patrol Capt. Chad Dever told MTN New the child was struck after a driver failed to stop for a school bus. The bus had its lights flashing and a stop sign up when the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93, MTN News reported.

    Trooper John Raymond told KECI-TV the car was traveling around 25 mph when it struck the child. The driver stayed on the scene after the collision, though Raymond told KECI-TV he or she was not arrested.

    Dever told MTN News charges against the driver were pending Wednesday.

    The child was taken to a hospital "suffering from a traumatic brain injury," Raymond told KECI-TV.

    "Drivers need to be cautious of school buses," he added.

    Authorities continue to investigate.

