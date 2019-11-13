Colin Kaepernick to hold private workout at Falcons' facility

The NFL has arranged for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a free agent, to work out for NFL teams at the Falcons' facility in Flowery Branch on Saturday.
A memo about the workout went out to all 32 teams Tuesday.
Kaepernick, who guided the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, has not played in the NFL since opting out of his contract March 3, 2017.
Kaepernick started a leaguewide movement to kneel during the playing of the national anthem to protest social and racial injustices and police brutality.
All 32 teams have been invited to the private workout, which will include an interview, measurements and quarterback drills. The workout will be recorded and provided to all league teams.
It's not known how many teams will attend the workout, which will be closed to the public and the media.
The Falcons, who play in North Carolina on Sunday, did not immediately respond for comment on the workout.
Kaepernick filed a grievance through the NFL Players Association against the NFL on Oct. 16, 2017.
The grievance filed by Kaepernick and Panthers' safety Eric Reid against the NFL was settled in February. Terms of the settlement were not released.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
