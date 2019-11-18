Driver dies after convertible collides with forklift, police say

The driver of a black Mercedes Benz convertible died after colliding with a forklift Sunday morning.
Witnesses said the forklift's forks were sticking out into oncoming traffic, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. The intersection is the site of frequent accidents.
The forklift operator continued driving to a nearby construction site. He later returned and talked to investigators, the Sun Sentinel reported.
The identity of the driver was not released.
The forklift driver, who does not speak English, was working as a subcontractor for Skanksa, the Sun Sentinel reported. The construction company declined to comment and would not allow the driver to be interviewed.
