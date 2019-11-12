0 Elementary students celebrate beloved cafeteria worker's 95th birthday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -

Martha Strickland is known simply to the kids as "Granny" and it's hard to find someone who's more loved at Shiloh Elementary School in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

“Granny is wild. Every day is a new day with Granny here,” said principal Thomas Trippany.

Just like she has for the past 27 years, Strickland showed up to work in the school cafeteria Tuesday morning. But it was a special day for Strickland.

Granny turned 95 years old and celebrated in the only way she knows: by handing out cookies to the students who love her.

“That’s just insane how long she has been living," fifth-grader Kevin Orr said.

It’s become a tradition for Granny to hand out cookies to students on her birthday. She has done it for so long that some of the kids back in the day are now parents themselves.

“I love them and they love me. That means the world. It don’t cost nothing to love somebody,” she said

This is Granny’s second career after she worked in data processing in the City of Atlanta for 30 years. She came to Shiloh Elementary in 1991 and hasn't stopped loving her job.

“How could you be any happier? And why would you leave a place that you are so loved and taken care of. It's wonderful,” Strickland said.

It's easy to see why the students and faculty love Granny. The school named a garden after her, and they have a plaque with her picture on it at the school entrance.

“I always try to say hi and give her hugs. I know she love hugs,” said student Larissa Halilovic.

She may have been working for 27 years, but Strickland said she doesn't see her time as cafeteria worker coming to an end soon.

Granny got approved for a long-term driver's license, so she can continue driving until she's 102 years old.

“I’m not going to sit at home in a rocking chair and say I’m old. That’s not me," she said.

