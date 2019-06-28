Fallen Heroes Memorial illustrates how many servicemen, servicewomen have died in war on terror

Tampa Riverwalk is the temporary home of a poignant reminder of how many servicemen and servicewomen have sacrificed their lives to defend the U.S. in the war on terror.
Veterans & Athletes United has installed the Fallen Heroes Memorial, a mobile display of nearly 7,000 dog tags that symbolize all of the military members killed in the line of duty, WTVT reported.
The flag stands 6 feet tall, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
The @WarriorGames remind us of the sacrifices our service members make to protect our freedoms. We encourage all visitors to take a moment to see the beautiful flag on the @tampariverwalk made entirely of dog tags from fallen soldiers. We are forever grateful for their service. pic.twitter.com/zPbbZXv7or— Tampa Convention Center (@TheTampaCC) June 26, 2019
There are also 50 gold stars to honor all of the Gold Star families who have sacrificed their sons and daughters to the defense of the nation, according to WTVT.
The flag then is assembled from eight sections to resemble the flag when draped on the casket of a fallen service member.
It is accompanied by a battlefield cross of boots, rifle and helmet, made from mahogany wood, the Times reported.
The flag will be on display through Sunday. It is in Tampa for the Warrior Games.
