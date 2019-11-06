0 Alexis Crawford search: New photos show missing Clark Atlanta University student before she vanished

ATLANTA -

Atlanta police have released new photos of a missing Clark Atlanta University student who disappeared a week ago.

>> Read more trending news

Alexis Crawford's family says they haven't seen or spoken to the 21-year-old since she left her apartment on Oct. 30.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 6:14 a.m. EST Nov. 6: The new photos released by Atlanta police show Crawford inside a business at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta before she disappeared.

Police just released these photos of missing @CAU student Alexis Crawford. This is what the 21 y/o was wearing when she was last seen alive in an Atlanta store. If you know anything, call crimestoppers. Her disappearance is devastating to her family. pic.twitter.com/KIu4FbaGDT — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 5, 2019

Original report: Family members are searching for a missing Georgia college student and are asking for your help to find her.

Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old senior at Clark Atlanta University, hasn't been seen since she left the Heritage Station apartments near campus on Oct. 30.

WSB-TV's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Crawford's family Monday afternoon at Atlanta police headquarters.

A Clark Atlanta University student vanished on Wednesday from her near-campus apartment & now her family & police are searching for her. I'm meeting her sister at the apartment complex now. Story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/t5asTI5pMO — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

"I just want you to come home safe – I hope God is walking with you and please prevent any evil that comes her way – and we're here for you," said her father, Bobby Wright.

Family members told Fernandes that Crawford talks to someone in her family every day no matter how busy she gets. That's why they believe something is terribly wrong.

Crawford hasn't been to school or work and her phone has been going to voicemail since Thursday.

"Usually if we go a day without talking to her or something like that – she'll call us and be like, 'Aw, mom, I was asleep. Mom, I was studying. I was at work.' But she hasn't said anything yet," Monica Wright said.

Crawford is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah-print head scarf.

Anyone with information on Crawford is urged to contact Atlanta police.

‪Please take a close look at this flyer. 21 y/o @CAU student Alexis Crawford disappeared on Wednesday & her family is... Posted by Tyisha Fernandes on Monday, November 4, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.