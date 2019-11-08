  • Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TOMS RIVER, N.J. -

    Thanksgiving can't come soon enough for residents in one New Jersey neighborhood being terrorized by a rafter of turkeys.

    Turkeys are blocking doors, damaging cars and acting aggressively toward neighbors of the 55-and-older community, News 12 New Jersey reported.

    "They are all over the place," Jack Adams told News 12 New Jersey. "There are massive amounts of turkeys in here. I did stop the truck yesterday and they were gobbling, gobbling, gobbling and I bet they can chase some people around."

    Male turkeys can weigh up to 24 pounds and run up to 20 mph, News 12 New Jersey reported

    The birds were extinct in the state, but their population has rebounded since 22 birds were introduced into the wild in 1977, according to New Jersey wildlife officials. The statewide population is estimated at around 23,000. About 3,000 are hunted each year.

    The city's animal control officers are not licensed to trap the wild turkeys. State wildlife officials were notified.

