Florida man accused of burning 9-year-old's hand on stove to 'teach her a lesson'

A Florida man is accused of forcing his 9-year-old daughter’s hand onto a hot stove to “teach her a lesson” for stealing from the family, police said.
Felipe Casanova, 39, of Bartow, is charged with aggravated child abuse, WTSP reported.
Officials from the girl’s school reported the alleged abuse Tuesday after the child came to class with a burn on her hand and a bruised left eye, WFTS reported.
According to police, Casanova said he was disciplining his daughter because she was stealing from the family and put her hand on the stove to “teach her a lesson,” BayNews9 reported.
Casanova told police his daughter got the bruised eye after tripping over a stool when she pulled away from the stove, according to WFTS.
