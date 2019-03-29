Florida man stabs Krispy Kreme co-worker's boyfriend after fight over how to make donuts, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man stabbed a co-worker’s boyfriend Wednesday after he and the co-worker got into a fight over how to make doughnuts, police said.
Julius Irving, 32, of Gainesville, got into a fight with a co-worker around midnight at a Krispy Kreme store over how to make doughnuts, the Gainesville Sun reported.
Investigators said the co-worker later called her boyfriend to pick her up from work. When he arrived, he confronted Irving about the argument and Irving tried to punch him, the Independent Florida Alligator reported.
A short fight ensued. As the woman’s boyfriend tried to walk away, Irving armed himself with a 4-inch pocket knife and stabbed the boyfriend four times, police said.
The boyfriend was taken to a hospital with two stab wounds in his chest, one in his back and one in his left thigh, police said.
Irving still had the knife with him when officers arrested him. He was charged with attempted murder, according to jail records.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}