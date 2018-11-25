Florida Papa John's shooting: 1 killed, 3 hurt outside Orlando pizza restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and several people were sent to the hospital after a shooting outside a Florida pizza parlor Saturday night, according to Orange County deputies and firefighters.
The shooting occurred around 8:05 p.m. outside the Papa John's Pizza near the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and West Oak Ridge Road in southwest Orlando, deputies said.
One person died at the scene, officials said. Three others were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with trauma codes, firefighters said.
Officials did not provide any identifying information for any of the victims.
Deputies did not say if they are looking for any suspects or what may have sparked the shooting.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available.
