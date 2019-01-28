Ice cream shop develops sauerkraut-flavored frozen treat

There are some strange flavors of ice cream out there, but a Pennsylvania shop has come up with one that may sour ice cream lovers when it comes to trying new things.
The Harrisburg store Urban Churn has combined sauerkraut with ice cream.
Workers there describe it as “buttermilk taste with a slight tart bites throughout,” WHAM reported.
This isn’t the first time Urban Churn came up with a non-traditional flavor. In 2016, the store sold a scrapple ice cream, and no it wasn’t for April Fool’s Day, Penn Live reported. It actually had bits of scrapple and maple syrup mixed in maple ice cream.
And that’s not the only odd pairing the Urban Churn ice cream flavor creators have come up with. They also make wasabi, cucumber and melon and mango habanero, according to Urban Churn’s website.
But they’re not alone with non-traditional combinations.
Fairport, New York’s Moonlight Creamery has come up with Uncle Jimmy’s Secret Breakfast that is described as a corn flake-infused ice cream “with a hint of Jim Beam,” WHAM reported.
