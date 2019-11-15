  • Infant's body found on side of road in freezing temperatures, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PORT JERVIS, N.Y. -

    A newborn’s body was found on a pile of rocks on the side of the road Tuesday night, authorities said.

    The infant was found lying in the fetal position with the umbilical cord still attached in freezing temperatures, News12 reported

    Investigators are interviewing the child’s mother. Charges have not been filed and there have been no arrests, WPVI reported. Her identity has not been released. 

