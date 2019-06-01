iTunes headed to retirement after 18 years

Apple is replacing iTunes with standalone music, TV and podcast applications with the next major operating system update, according to reports.
Announcements about updates to operating systems for various Apple platforms are expected to come Monday at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Three apps, Music, TV and Podcasts, will replace iTunes. The Music app will be the utility for managing and syncing Apple devices.
The Music app will still feature advanced playlists, library management and disc reading and burning, 9to5Mac reported.
iTunes was introduced by Steve Jobs at Macworld on Jan. 9, 2001.
