Krispy Kreme reverses decision to bar Minnesota college student from reselling doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove hundreds of miles to visit the doughnut maker's nearest location in Iowa and brought the treats back to resell them in the Twin Cities area.
Last week, Krispy Kreme told Jayson Gonzalez, 21, to stop the resale venture because it created a liability for the company. In a post Monday on Facebook, Gonzalez said the company had decided to allow him to continue reselling the doughnuts as an independent operator.
"I am pumped to announce that I will be able to continue the business soon, and have the support of Krispy Kreme," Gonzalez wrote. "They want to ensure I become an independent operator and make sure the brand is represented well."
Company officials confirmed the decision in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. The confectionary giant said the "temporary stoppage" was to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance.
The deal also included a 500-dozen doughnut donation when he starts up again. As part of the agreement, Gonzalez said he plans to establish himself as a limited liability company (LLC) and get a retail mobile food license, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Minnesota has not had a Krispy Kreme location in 11 years, according to the Pioneer Press. In April, Gonzalez began making 8-hour round trips to the nearest Krispy Kreme in Iowa, the newspaper reported. He would buy hundreds of doughnuts and transport them back to Minnesota, where he sold them to help pay for tuition at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, according to the Press.
