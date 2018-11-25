Man accused of threatening woman with suspected pipe bomb, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he threatened a woman with a pipe bomb.
Police said that while responding to a report of domestic violence Saturday afternoon in Floyd County, officers found a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb in a home.
A woman at the home told authorities Edward Wayne Williams, 39, had assaulted her and threatened her with the device. Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.
Man arrested after threatening woman with pipe bomb, police say: https://t.co/g4kxQKaL2L pic.twitter.com/LOfMWwhqGA— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 25, 2018
Residents were moved a safe distance away as the Floyd County Bomb Squad investigated. Police removed the device from the home. They said they also found gunpowder in a car at the home.
Additional charges are pending.
