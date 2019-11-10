Man arrested after Pennsylvania police find him using thermal, night vision technology

A man was arrested after a search on the ground and in the air followed a shooting, Pennsylvania police said.
According to court documents, police were called about a possible drunken driver heading toward Zelienople from Beaver County. The driver, a man, was believed to be suicidal and armed with a handgun. He was involved in a prior shooting in Rochester in Beaver County.
The car was being tracked using the onboard GPS and dispatchers relayed to police that it had stopped at a Speedway gas station in Jackson Township.
When police got there, the man ran from the convenience store and into the woods nearby. A K-9 was brought in to track him on the ground while a state police helicopter was called in to use thermal and night vision technology from the air.
The man was found after a short time and arrested. He is charged with felonious aggravated assault among other charges.
Police have not yet released his identity.
