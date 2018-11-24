  • Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A man who purchased a storage unit at a Southern California auction got way more than he bargained for, according to a story told to Dan Dotson, star of "Storage Wars."

    Dotson posted a video on his Facebook page this month to share the story he was told. Dotson said a woman came up to him at an event and told him a man her husband worked for bought a storage unit from Dotson for $500 in October. There was a safe in the storage unit, and after two attempts, the safe was opened. It contained $7.5 million in cash.

    The new owner was contacted by the lawyer for the former owners of the storage unit, Dotson said. After initially being offered $600,000 for the return of the safe’s contents, the new owner agreed to a $1.2 million reward, Dotson said.

    Due to safety and privacy concerns, no further details about the owner were revealed, The Desert Sun reported.

