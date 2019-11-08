Man finds marijuana inside McDonald's sweet tea

A South Carolina man who went to a Hilton Head McDonald’s for a sweet tea was surprised to find an additional herb -- marijuana -- in the beverage.
Parrish Brown, 24, ordered a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon Oct. 27. It also happened to have three bags of marijuana in it, the Island Packet reported.
Brown, who paid regular price for his beverage and the rest of his order, believes he unwittingly must have used code language to get the cannabis in his cup.
“I have never had weed a day in my life, so immediately after I started drinking it, I started to feel weird and it didn’t taste like something I recognized,” Brown told the Island Packet.
He only realized the marijuana was in the tea once he was “high as a kite.” He opened the lid and saw that he punctured the bags with his straw, mixing the contents.
“I kept being like, ‘I swear, there is weed in my sweet tea!’” Brown told the Island Packet, recounting his call to police. “The officer asked me why I drank it, and I was like, ‘Well, I was thirsty!’”
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
McDonald’s said it is “fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
