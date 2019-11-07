Man rescued after found clinging to log near Niagara Falls

A man was rescued after he was found clinging to a log in the Niagara River Thursday about 100 yards from the falls.
Frank Tramonte, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and a tour guide saw what they at first thought was a bear in the water, The Buffalo News reported.
The man was in the water for nearly two hours before rescuers were able to get him to safety, WGRZ reported.
Two Niagara Falls firefighters were the first to try to help. However, the man fought them off, broke free and started heading down the river, WGRZ reported.
New York State Parks police Maj. Clyde Doty was able to grab the man further downstream.
The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}