MLS Cup 2019: Sounders beat Toronto 3-1 to claim title; parade set for Tuesday

Tens of thousands of Sounders fans cheered their team to victory Sunday as Seattle beat Toronto in the MLS Cup championship.
After Seattle's 3-1 win, fans streamed out of CenturyLink Field, most draped with their Sounders scarves after helping to produce what is being called the city's largest crowd ever to watch a sports match.
"It was awesome," one fan told KIRO-TV. "They played really well. I thought Cristian Roldan had a great game. Yeah, I'm very happy for this team."
The Sounders will continue the celebration with a championship parade starting at noon Tuesday, the team said.
It will begin at Westlake Park on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pine Street. The parade will then go through downtown and end with a rally on the Fisher Pavilion Lawn at Seattle Center around 1:30 p.m. Read more here.
There's also talk that Seattle could be one of the 16 teams in North America to host the World Cup.
KIRO was told that Seattle's mayor and the state's governor watched today's match, plotting their bid for that privilege in 2026.
