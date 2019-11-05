Oklahoma duo accused of injecting woman with meth, filming her death

Two people in Oklahoma are accused of injecting a woman with a fatal dose of meth and videotaping her death, Delaware County deputies said.
Brian and Allie Anderson both face charges of first-degree murder related to the death of Melissa Vermillion in October 2017.
Investigators believe that the suspects did it to keep Vermillion from testifying in a drug trafficking case.
Both suspects are already in jail. Allie Anderson is serving time on this case because she was seen in video, officials said. Brian Anderson is in jail on drug trafficking charges but was charged with first-degree murder this week.
Investigators believe that Brian Anderson is the one who injected Vermillion, while Allie Anderson monitored her death, authorities said.
