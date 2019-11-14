https://mediaweb.wsoctv.com/theme/images/placeholder-square.jpg
Photos: Venice underwater as city experiences historic flooding
Hide Caption
People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, center left, is flanked by MP Renato Brunetta and Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro, right, meets the media in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The worst flooding in Venice in more than 50 years prompted calls to better protect the historic city from rising sea levels as officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Andrea Merola
A man cleans up following a flooding in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The worst flooding in Venice in more than 50 years has prompted calls to better protect the historic city from rising sea levels as officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage. The water reached 1.87 meters above sea level Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)
Photograph by Andrea Merola
A woman cleans up following a flooding in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The worst flooding in Venice in more than 50 years has prompted calls to better protect the historic city from rising sea levels as officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage. The water reached 1.87 meters above sea level Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
A man looks at a stranded ferry boat, in Venice, Italy, early Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Andrea Merola
Sketches and drawings are lined up to dry up outside an art store following a flooding in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The worst flooding in Venice in more than 50 years has prompted calls to better protect the historic city from rising sea levels as officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage. The water reached 1.87 meters above sea level Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)
Photograph by Andrea Merola
A man cleans up following a flooding in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The worst flooding in Venice in more than 50 years has prompted calls to better protect the historic city from rising sea levels as officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage. The water reached 1.87 meters above sea level Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
Stranded gondolas float adrift over the flooded banks, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luca Bruno
A view of Banksy mural showing a migrant child wearing a life jacket and holding a flare, along a Venice canal, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photograph by Andrea Merola
A view of the flooded interior of St. Mark's Basilica, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)
Photograph by Andrea Merola
Workers clean up after high waters flooded the interior of St. Mark's Basilica, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)
Photograph by Luca Bruno
Workers clean up after high waters flooded the interior of St. Mark's Basilica, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photograph by Luca Bruno
A man stands in his shop flooded with water, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photograph by Luca Bruno
City council workers place catwalks in St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
Partially submerged ferry boats in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
Parts of a dock lie damaged, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
Parts of a dock lie damaged, in Venice, early Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Andrea Merola
A man carries luggage as he wades in high water, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 198 centimeters (78 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
People recover stranded gondolas, in Venice, early Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
A stranded ferry boat lies on its side, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
People recover stranded gondolas, in Venice, early Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
Stranded gondolas float adrift over the flooded banks, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
A stranded ferry boat lies on its side in Venice, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luca Bruno
A crane works to move a ferry boat stranded on the dock in Venice in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photograph by Luigi Costantini
Stranded gondolas lie on the bank in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Photograph by Luca Bruno
A ferry boat is seen stranded on the dock in Venice in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photograph by Andrea Merola
People walk in high water, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 198 centimeters (78 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)
Photograph by Luca Bruno
A early morning view of St. Mark's square Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photograph by Luca Bruno
A early morning view of St. Mark's square Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)