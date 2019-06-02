Police say man died after being shot while riding motorcycle on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot on his motorcycle on the interstate, according to police.
Officials with the Memphis Police Department said the man, who has not yet been identified, was shot on I-240 around 11 p.m. Saturday.
He was rushed to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.
Investigators said the suspected shooter was possibly driving a dark-colored vehicle.
Last night at approx 11 pm officers responded to a shooting at I-240//Airway. One male, who was driving a motorcycle westbound I-240, had been shot and xported to ROH in critical condition. The victim was later pronounced deceased. The suspect was possibly in a dark color car.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 2, 2019
According to authorities, all lanes on I-240 westbound were closed between around 1 and 5 a.m. Sunday as officers investigated the scene.
The roadways were back open after 5 a.m.
