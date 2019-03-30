Pot shop owner in Washington buys $2,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The owner of a cannabis retail store in eastern Washington state bought nearly $2,000 in Girl Scout cookies Friday, KEPR reported.
Steve Lee, the owner of Green2Go in Kennewick, bought 400 boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas, and other brands of the Girl Scout cookies, the television station reported.
Kaylee Nelson told KEPR she was selling cookies with her 11-year-old daughter, Abby, near the pot shop, where they have set up shop for the last two years. Nelson said Lee approached the girls asked how much the remaining cookies would cost, then paid for the inventory, the television station reported.
Lee is a Kennewick councilman and the Mayor pro-tem through December 2021.
The big purchase will help Abby qualify for a big discount at a summer camp, KEPR reported.
Nelson said the Girl Scouts plan to return to the same location Saturday with more cookies to sell, the television station reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}