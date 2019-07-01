Rapper Lil Nas X comes out as gay with Pride post on social media

Rapper Lil Nas X used World Pride Day to announce he was a member of the LGBTQ community, Billboard reported Sunday.
Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," featuring country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, was No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the 12th consecutive week. His official music video with Cyrus has garnered 182 million views on YouTube.
Sunday, the rapper posted the video for his new song "C7osure" on Twitter, urging fans in a tweet to listen closely to the lyrics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care," Lil Nas X tweeted.
some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ— nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019
"C7osure" lyrics include lines like "Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go."
The On June 23, Lil Nas X and Cyrus appeared on stage at the BET Awards show to perform "Old Town Road," according to the Reporter.
