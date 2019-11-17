Rob Gronkowski plans 'big announcement' for Tuesday

Rob Gronkowski is planning to make an announcement Tuesday morning, according to a post on his Instagram account. The "big announcement," will come at 9 a.m. on his Instagram account.
"I can't wait to drop it on all y'all this coming Tuesday," he said in the story post. "It's going to be fun, it's going to be wild, it's going to be a good time. Let's go."
The former tight end is in his first year of retirement following a nine-year career with the New England Patriots.
Gronkowski also took to Facebook on Sunday, sharing a Tom Brady video post from March 2016 that shows the quarterback calling all of his receivers to assemble.
If Gronkowski is to return to the Patriots and the NFL, he would have to decide so by Nov. 30. The former tight end still has not officially submitted his retirement papers to the NFL.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}