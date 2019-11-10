Sidney Crosby donates car he won as NHL All-Star MVP to veteran

Imagine getting a brand-new car. Now imagine that it was Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby who handed you the keys.
That was the situation for one local veteran Friday, according to the Pittsburgh Penguins website.
The team's website reported that Madeline Malizio was an Army specialist for five years, attending Community College of Allegheny County for legal studies and is a single mother. She didn't own a car.
Crosby heard about her situation, according to the website, and met her Friday following the team's practice. He walked her to a corner of the team's practice facility and opened a garage door. There sat Malizio's new wheels: a 2019 Honda Passport that Crosby had won as MVP of the 2019 NHL All Star Game.
Giving it away to a veteran who truly needs it.
