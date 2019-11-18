Soul Train Awards 2019: See the complete list of winners

Chris Brown, Lizzo, H.E.R. and other stars won big at the 2019 Soul Train Awards, held Sunday at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas.
Here's the complete list of winners:
- Best New Artist: Summer Walker
- Soul Train Certified Award: Trevor Jackson
- Best R&B/Soul Female Artist: H.E.R.
- Best R&B/Soul Male Artist: Khalid
- Song of the Year: "No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake
- Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin
- Rhythm & Bars Award: Cardi B, "Money"
- Best Collaboration Performance: Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
- Video of the Year: Lizzo, "Juice"
- Album/Mixtape of the Year: "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo
- The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award: "Brown Skin Girl," written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun and Richard Isong
- Best Dance Performance: Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}