  • Soul Train Awards 2019: See the complete list of winners

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LAS VEGAS -

    Chris Brown, Lizzo, H.E.R. and other stars won big at the 2019 Soul Train Awards, held Sunday at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas.

    >> Read more trending news

    Here's the complete list of winners:

    • Best New Artist: Summer Walker
    • Soul Train Certified Award: Trevor Jackson
    • Best R&B/Soul Female Artist: H.E.R.
    • Best R&B/Soul Male Artist: Khalid
    • Song of the Year: "No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake
    • Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin
    • Rhythm & Bars Award: Cardi B, "Money"
    • Best Collaboration Performance: Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
    • Video of the Year: Lizzo, "Juice"
    • Album/Mixtape of the Year: "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo
    • The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award: "Brown Skin Girl," written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun and Richard Isong 
    • Best Dance Performance: Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"


    Read more here.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories