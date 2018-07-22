SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Cape Canaveral

SpaceX lit up the night sky over the Space Coast this weekend with the launch of the Telstar 19 Vantage satellite around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
The space launch company said Saturday that its Falcon 9 rocket was vertical on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Telstar 19 Vantage is described as a “state-of-the-art, high throughput satellite optimized to serve growing markets in the Americas,” said Dan Goldberg, Telesat's president and CEO.
Successful deployment of Telstar19 VANTAGE to a geostationary transfer orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/cXKyyw6VXC— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 22, 2018
Telstar 19 Vantage will help improve mobile communication signals from Latin America to Northern Canada.
More photos from Falcon 9’s launch of Telstar 19 VANTAGE → https://t.co/095WHX44BX pic.twitter.com/rZZwfQ7Gy6— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 22, 2018
Following the launch, SpaceX will also attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage on its droneship, “Of Course I Still Love You,” in the Atlantic Ocean.
