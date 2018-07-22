  • SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Cape Canaveral

    By: James Tutten, WFTV.com

    Updated:
    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -

    SpaceX lit up the night sky over the Space Coast this weekend with the launch of the Telstar 19 Vantage satellite around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

    >> Read more trending news

    The space launch company said Saturday that its Falcon 9 rocket was vertical on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

    Telstar 19 Vantage is described as a “state-of-the-art, high throughput satellite optimized to serve growing markets in the Americas,” said Dan Goldberg, Telesat's president and CEO.

    Telstar 19 Vantage will help improve mobile communication signals from Latin America to Northern Canada.

    Following the launch, SpaceX will also attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage on its droneship, “Of Course I Still Love You,” in the Atlantic Ocean.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories