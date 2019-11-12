0 Texas man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and holding teen captive for 11 weeks

A Texas man is behind bars after a 15-year-old Houston girl said he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and held her captive for 11 weeks, authorities said.

According to KHOU-TV and the Houston Chronicle, Trevion Shields, 20, was arrested Friday on an aggravated kidnapping charge. He was jailed on $100,000 bond.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said Shields kidnapped the girl outside a Westheimer Road business on Jan. 28.

"A witness saw Shields grab the girl by the arm and force her to leave with him," the post read.

The teen said Shields, whom constables referred to as her "ex-boyfriend," took her to his apartment and refused to let her leave, even though she attempted to flee "several times," according to the post.

"In each instance, the victim says Shields will physically block her exit and threaten to kill her and attack or even murder her family," the Constable's Office said.

The girl also alleged that Shields "had sex with her repeatedly" and gave "her drugs and alcohol to 'numb' her," the post said.

Weeks later, the girl used "Shields' phone when he wasn't looking" to "call authorities for help," according to the Constable's Office. She is now receiving counseling and support, authorities said.

According to court documents, the girl had been wearing an ankle monitor the day of her disappearance because her mom "wanted to keep track [of her daughter] at all times" following harassment from Shields, KHOU reported. Shields removed the teen's monitor at a nearby Target store, the girl reportedly told authorities.

In an interview with KHOU, Erica White, the suspect's mother, denied the allegations against her son, saying the teen had willingly stayed with Shields and wanted to avoid her family. The girl also lied about her age, White claimed.

White told the TV station that Shields has been "falsely and wrongly accused of something he did not do."

"I want to clear his name so the threats can stop, and her mom can pay for what they're doing for slandering my son," she told KHOU.

