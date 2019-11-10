Texas mom accused of murder, drunken driving after 3-year-old son dies in crash

Authorities believe a Texas mom was driving drunk when she got into a wrong-way crash that killed her toddler son, multiple news outlets are reporting.
The bridge where the crash happened is right before the @COPearland city limits. It appears she crashed into this barrier on the bridge. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/n4NGNxob0v— Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) November 9, 2019
According to KHOU-TV, Cristal Gonzalez, 26, is facing murder and intoxication assault charges in the Houston wreck, which occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday on Mykawa Road. Police said Gonzalez's two sons, ages 3 and 8, were in the car when she drove the wrong way and struck a barrier, the news station reported. The younger boy died in the crash, which broke his brother's leg, officials said.
Gonzalez, who suffered critical injuries, vomited pills before she was taken to a nearby hospital, police told KHOU. There, doctors found that her "blood-alcohol level was about three times the legal limit," KTRK reported. She is currently recovering from surgery, officials said.
The Harris County District Attorney's Office said more charges may be filed in the incident, according to KTRK.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}