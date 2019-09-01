Texas shooting: Family, friends rally to raise funds for injured 17-month-old toddler

Family members and friends are rallying to raise funds for a 17-month-old girl injured during Saturday's mass shooting in Odessa and Midland, Texas.
Five people were killed and 21 others were injured in the shooting, Odessa police confirmed. The incident began when a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper conducted a traffic stop, and the man fired shots after pulling over, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said in a news conference.
Among the injured was toddler Anderson Davis, KETK reported. There is a GoFundMe page set up for the child, who was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, the television station reported.
SAVE A LIFE: Among the 21 injured was a 17-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Lubbock hospital with bullet fragment injuries. https://t.co/BhAkdQrYKi— KETK NEWS (@KETK) September 1, 2019
Haylee Wilkerson, who set up the page for the child, describes herself as a family friend.
According to the page, Anderson was hit by bullet fragments, leaving shrapnel in the right side of her chest and a hole through her bottom lip and tongue, KETK reported. The girl's bottom teeth also were knocked out, the television station reported.
“I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters,” Wilkerson wrote on the page.
A goal of $100,000 was set, and more than $89,000 had been raised by Saturday night, according to the page.
