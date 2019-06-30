0 Tyler Perry's former Georgia mansion still up for sale year later, now for $21M

Nearly a year after putting his Buckhead, Georgia, mansion on sale for $25 million, the owner who purchased the home from media mogul Tyler Perry has marked it down to $21 million.

Entrepreneur and evangelist David Turner purchased the property at 4110 Paces Ferry Road from Perry for $17.5 million in 2016, believed to be the priciest single-home residential property ever sold in metro Atlanta.

>> Read more trending news

Even discounted 16% to $21 million, the French provincial mansion on 17 acres of prime real estate remains the most expensive home currently on sale in the area, according to Zillow. The second highest asking price for a mansion in town is $16 million off West Paces Ferry. That has been on the market just shy of two months.

Turner uses the property as his personal home and has in the past shot Jesus Live TV, a web-based network, there.

“He is still on the property,” said Turner’s agent Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, in an interview Monday. “He’ll be living there until he sells the property.”

Mizell said Turner dropped the price a couple of months ago but realizes it could take years for a property of this magnitude to sell. “He’s patient,” Mizell said.

Perry himself purchased the property in 2007 for $9 million and spent millions upgrading it. He put the home up for sale in 2015 for $25 million but ultimately sold it at the discounted price of $17.5 million a year later.

The property overlooks the Chattahoochee River. Among the amenities are a 70,000 gallon infinity-edge swimming pool, lighted tennis court, fully equipped gym, spa, theater, indoor resistance pool, wine cellar, guesthouse, underground ballroom with catering kitchen, formal and informal gardens, covered verandas, entire estate generator, guardhouse and a caretaker's suite.

Perry in recent years purchased upwards of 1,200 acres of property in Douglasville and is building a 35,000-square-foot mansion there, according to a story in TMZ last year. If that size is correct, it would be comparable to the Paces Ferry property, which used to be owned by a segregationist, a fact that delighted Perry.

(Perry, receiving the BET Icon Award on Sunday night, noted that Fort McPherson, of which he owns 330 acres for Tyler Perry Studios, was once a base for the Confederate army during the Civil War, an irony that is also not lost on him.)

This article was written by Rodney Ho with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.