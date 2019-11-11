0 Veteran celebrates 90th birthday with skydive

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - A veteran celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday by jumping out of an airplane.

Eason Bennett was all strapped up and ready to go by 9 a.m. With his granddaughter by his side, he headed toward the runway at Skydive Amelia Island.

It was a celebration 10 years in the making.

"He said when he makes it to 90, he wants to jump out of an airplane," his daughter Kathy Bodamer told WJAX. "I guess maybe he didn't think he'd be around, but he still wanted to do it."

The 90-year-old Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient hopped on the plane without any second thoughts.

A special birthday celebration for this 90-year-old veteran. His family flew in from California to watch him skydive in Amelia Island. He tells me Mount Everest is next for his 100th! @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/vQu8gvsFa4 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) November 10, 2019

As he climbed more than 10,000 feet into the air, dozens of his supporters waited for him on the ground.

Some were waiting their turn to take the jump.

"My 90-year-old uncle is jumping, so I better give it a shot," Mark Bennett said.

Family all the way from California joined his American Legion Post members to watch.

When the 90-year-old glided gently to safety, he was greeted with applause, hugs and a beer.

"Oh, it was beautiful," Eason Bennett said.

Surrounded by his friends, family and fellow veterans, Bennett said it was a moment he won't soon forget.

"Good 90th birthday. Best ever," he said.

