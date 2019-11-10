  • Veterans Day: Pennsylvania town lights green cross to honor military personnel

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

    A Pennsylvania community is glowing with pride as Veterans Day approaches.

    >> Read more trending news

    Residents in Simpson in Lackawanna County lit its green cross to play tribute to U.S. service personnel, WNEP reported.

    Residents have been lighting the cross during Christmas and Easter for the past three years, but it was extended to Veterans Day weekend this year, the television station reported.

    The green lights will stay on throughout the weekend in Lackawanna County, according to WNEP.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories