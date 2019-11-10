Veterans Day: Pennsylvania town lights green cross to honor military personnel

A Pennsylvania community is glowing with pride as Veterans Day approaches.
Residents in Simpson in Lackawanna County lit its green cross to play tribute to U.S. service personnel, WNEP reported.
A community in Lackawanna County showed its support for veterans in a big way Saturday evening. https://t.co/Wnv2SX5j1x— WNEP (@WNEP) November 10, 2019
Residents have been lighting the cross during Christmas and Easter for the past three years, but it was extended to Veterans Day weekend this year, the television station reported.
The green lights will stay on throughout the weekend in Lackawanna County, according to WNEP.
