Watch: BART releases video of worker who saved man who fell on tracks from oncoming train

Some quick reactions by a Bay Area Rapid Transit worker helped save the life of a man who fell onto the trackway as a train approached, officials said.
BART officials released a video of transportation supervisor John O'Connor pulling the man to safety just in time Sunday afternoon, KPIX reported.
O'Connor was honored Monday afternoon at a news conference hosted by BART Deputy General Manager Michael Jones, the transit company said.
According to BART officials, O'Connor was working at the Coliseum Station to help with crowd control after the Oakland Raiders defeated the Detroit Lions 31-24, Sunday. At about 5:20 p.m., O'Connor noticed that an intoxicated man had slipped off the platform and onto the trackway as a train approached.
O'Connor was able to grab the man by the shoulders and pull him to safety, BART officials said in a news release.
A video later posted on Twitter shows the two men embracing after the close call.
This #BART worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/RX3zD36853— Tony Badilla (@TonyBadilla) November 4, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}