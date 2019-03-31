Woman charged with DUI after rear-ending deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A woman was charged with driving under the influence after severely damaging a deputy's patrol car in a rear-end accident after leaving a bar, investigators said.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anna Hays, 24, rear-ended the officer’s car during a traffic stop.
Here is a picture displaying the damage to our patrol vehicle. pic.twitter.com/D8CAKmYPfP— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 30, 2019
The officer was speaking to a violator outside his marked squad car -- with his emergency flashers on -- when Hays hit the car from behind, according to officers.
The Nissan Altima Hays was driving had heavy front-end damage, according to officers.
Hays smelled strongly of alcohol when additional officers arrived. She had minor injuries and appeared to be under the influence at the time of the accident, investigators said.
Hays told deputies she just left the bar at T.J. Mulligans where she drank two or three vodka drinks.
Deputies asked Hays to perform a field sobriety test -- which they said she failed.
She was arrested and charged with DUI.
An unoccupied SCSO vehicle was rear-ended this morning by Anna Hays,24, on Houston Levee Rd., during a traffic stop. When deputies approached Hays, she had a strong odor of alcohol and failed to complete a field sobriety test. Hays was arrested and charged with D.U.I. pic.twitter.com/113kRhZy6i— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 30, 2019
