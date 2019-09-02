Woman plastic-wraps Florida home ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Brittany Vidal decided to wrap her home in heavy-duty plastic in the Davis Shores, Florida, neighborhood.
Using 300 sandbags and a whole lot of duct tape to reinforce the wrap, she is hoping it keeps water from Hurricane Dorian from coming into her house.
She and others who live in the Davis Shores area dealt with major flooding in hurricanes Matthew and Irma.
When a storm comes, neighbors there know the risks.
Davis Shores is in Evacuation Zone A. Zones A and B have a population of close to 149,000 people who were asked to evacuate.
Officials in St. Johns County say they are planning for the worst and if things become too dangerous, first responders may not be able to get to people who choose to stay in evacuation zones.
