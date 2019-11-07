Woman seen taunting lion in Bronx Zoo turns herself in to police

A woman who climbed into a lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in September has finally turned herself in to police.
Myah Autry faces two counts of criminal trespass and will appear in court Thursday, WABC reported.
Zoo officials said of Autry's stunt, "This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe," WABC reported.
While Autry climbed into the enclosure, there was a 14-foot drop separating her and the animal.
She claimed she was not afraid of the lion, calling it spiritual, WNBC reported.
"I fear nobody. No animal, no human, no one. So no, I wasn't fearing of the lion because the lion loved me. That's why he came to me and I let the lion know: 'Lion, I love you,'" Autry told reporters when she was in court recently on an unrelated charge, WNBC reported.
She also told journalists that she was reincarnated, telling them, "I am the lion now," WNBC reported.
