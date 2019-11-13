YouTube mom Machelle Hobson, accused of child abuse, dies at Arizona hospital

An Arizona mother who ran a popular YouTube channel and was facing child abuse charges died at a Scottsdale hospital Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
Machelle Hobson, 47, died at 10 a.m., according to Ricardo Alvarado, a public information officer for the Maricopa Police Department. A cause of death was not given.
Hobson ran a YouTube channel known as "Fantastic Adventures" was facing charges of abusing and neglecting her seven adopted children while featuring them on her videos, the Arizona Republic reported.
According to court documents, Hobson was facing 29 charges, including multiple counts of child abuse, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.
The Pinal County Attorney's Office told KNXV they will continue to pursue Hobson's assets, which includes more than $100,000 in cash. The money will go to the children, who are now in the custody of the state, the television station reported.
Police arrested Hobson in March after several of her adopted children claimed they were being starved, beaten and pepper-sprayed if the woman was unhappy with their performances on "Fantastic Adventures," the Republic reported. The channel had a large following but was removed after Hobson's arrest, according to the newspaper.
Hobson pleaded not guilty to the charges. In August, a judge declared her incompetent to stand trial, but restorable, the Republic reported.
Hobson's trial was temporarily stopped as prosecutors worked to restore Hobson to competency, according to the newspaper.
