2 teens killed, 4 injured during shooting at Ohio party

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Two teenagers were killed and four others were injured after a shooting at a party in north-central Ohio on Friday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Mansfield Division of Police, officers were called to the 800 block of Ferndale Road in Mansfield at about 11:40 p.m. EDT, WBNS-TV reported.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the television station.

Two teens, ages 17 and 18, were pronounced dead inside a residence and two others were taken to an area hospital, WKYC-TV reported. Their identities have not been released.

Police later learned that an additional teen had been brought to an emergency room with a gunshot wound, and officers interviewing another witness at the scene of the shooting discovered that person had also been wounded, according to the television station.

The surviving victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 19 years old, WCMH-TV reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Witnesses told police that a group of people fled the scene in vehicles and on foot but were unable to provide a description of possible suspects or vehicle, WKYC reported.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the suspects in these heinous crimes,” Mansfield police Lt. Robert J. Skropits said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.