3 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Missouri parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are dead and five others are injured after a shooting took place early Sunday morning in a parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police Department said officers were called out to an area near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to KSHB. When officers arrived, they found three people dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The three deceased were identified as two men and a woman. Police say they were found dead in a parking lot in the area and the street just south of the intersection, the news outlet reported.

Five other victims were either taken by ambulance or private vehicle to a variety of hospitals, police say, according to KCTV. All five are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that based on preliminary information, a large group was gathered in a parking lot at the intersection when the shooting happened, the news outlet reported.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared his condolences on Twitter.

“My condolences to the families of three people killed in a shooting this morning at an apparent after-hours gathering near 57 and Prospect,” said Lucas.

No suspect is in custody, KSHB reported. A motive has not been released.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.