5 killed, teen injured after gunman opens fire in Las Vegas; suspect dead

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Eric Adams

Gunman dies: Eric Adams was believed to be the gunman who killed five people and wounded a teen on Monday. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

LAS VEGAS — Five people were killed and a teenager was injured late Monday after a gunman opened fire in an apartment complex in the Las Vegas area, authorities said. The man believed to be the shooter later died from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers responded to the complex shortly after 10 p.m. PDT in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive, KLAS-TV reported.

Officers discovered two women -- one in her 40s and the other in her 50s -- dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a second-floor apartment, according to the television station. A 13-year-old girl was also found and she was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police then discovered a man and two women dead from gunshot wounds in a nearby apartment, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Authorities described all three victims as being in their 20s, according to the newspaper.

Early Tuesday, police identified the suspected gunman as Eric Adams, 47, the Review-Journal reported. Officers located Adams after receiving a tip and responded to an area near Balzar Avenue and MLK Boulevard, according to KTNV-TV.

North Las Vegas police said that Adams was armed and fled into the backyard of a nearby home, the television station reported.

“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm; however, Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide,” police said in statement.

The names of the victims have not been released pending next-of-kin notification. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release their names, KLAS reported.

