7 rescued after boat overturns during powerboat race in Florida

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Seven people were rescued after their boat capsized while they were watching a powerboat race off Florida’s Gulf coast on Saturday, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

In a Twitter post, the U.S. Coast Guard said the boat turned over during the 38th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix races off Longboat Key. According to the agency, local law enforcement agencies and good Samaritans assisted in the rescue effort.

One person was injured, WFLA-TV reported. That person was returned to shore by the Longboat Key Fire Rescue department, according to the television station. The Coast Guard said injured person was taken “to a higher level of care.”

#Breaking @USCG, partner agencies, good Sam rescued 7 people from a capsized catamaran during the Sarasota boat races. @TownofLBK fire marine unit personnel reported transporting 1 injured person to a higher level of care. #SAR pic.twitter.com/c59Q1R5St7 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 2, 2023

It was unclear what led to the vessel to capsize.

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is a two-day affair at Lido Beach in Sarasota, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

The event annually attracts more than 60 powerboat racing teams from Europe, Australia, Canada and the U.S., WTSP-TV reported. Competitors race over a 5.5-mile course in the Gulf of Mexico, according to WWSB-TV.