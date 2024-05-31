84 dogs found in uninhabitable conditions in east Alabama home

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police conducting a warrant roundup discovered 84 dogs living in “uninhabitable” conditions at the home of a man who had failed to appear in court. The roundup, dubbed “Operation No Show” is intended to locate and charge individuals with failure to appear warrants, AL.com reported.

The police were attempting to serve a warrant when they entered the suspect’s house and discovered “inhumane” conditions and 84 dogs in the residence. They secured the scene and called Animal Control for help, AL.com reported.

The police said the dogs lacked proper food, water, and care, and were possibly diseased. Animal Control is working with the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center to take charge of the dogs and is looking for donations for their care.

Alex Smith has been charged with animal cruelty and additional charges are pending for other residents of the house according to the Gadsden Police Department posted on Facebook.

