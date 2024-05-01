Apple working on a fix for bug causing iPhone alarm issues

If you have been late for work because you depend on an iPhone’s alarm that did not go off, you are not alone.

>> Read more trending news

Over the last several weeks, reports have been appearing on social media claiming that alarms don’t play a sound at the time they were set to do so, or played it so softly a person could not hear it, according to MacRumors.com.

On Tuesday, Apple confirmed that it’s aware of this problem, and it says it is working on a fix, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern.

Today Show called me last night and said iPhone alarms aren't working! I hadn't heard that but Apple confirmed this AM that it is aware of an issue causing some alarms not play a sound and that it's working on a fix.



My iPhone alarm woke me up right on time at 6:50AM! Anyone out… — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) April 30, 2024

According to 9to5Mac, some commenting on the alarm issue on social media say they feel the problem is with the Attention Aware features on the iPhone.

Apple has not commented on what they believe the issue is linked to or said when they may be sending out a fix.

The Attention Aware feature is designed to lower the volume on alerts when you are looking at the iPhone.

When you are not looking at it, it should raise the volume.

Some believe the feature is incorrectly detecting attention and lowering the alert volume.

If you want to make sure the alerts on your phone are not quieted, you can open the Settings app, tap Face ID & Passcode, and then toggle off Attention Aware Features.

© 2024 Cox Media Group