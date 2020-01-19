Arizona family seeks missing cat that had blow dart through snout

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An Arizona family is looking for their cat, who came home Friday with a blow dart through its snout and then ran away after being treated by a veterinarian.
The black-and-white, long-haired cat is named Ringo, owner Adirenne Ingram told KTVK.
Ingram said the cat came home around 11:30 p.m. and had “something orange on his nose” -- a blow dart lodged in its snout, the television station reported.
“He’s essentially an indoor cat, but there are times when he likes to go outside,” Ingram told KTVK. “When he does, he’s not outside for very long.”
Ingram and her daughter took the feline to a veterinarian, who removed the dart. As Ingram waited for Ringo to be discharged, an automatic door startled him and the cat bolted outside.
Staff cornered Ringo near a dumpster, but the elusive cat escaped again.
"We cornered him. He jumped over me, and he ran away,” Ingram told KTVK
The cat has his shots and is neutered. He also has a chip implanted, the television station reported.
“I’m just asking for people to keep an eye out for our cat because he’s scared, he was alone and in a place where none of us are,” said Ingram’s daughter, Rhiannon.
