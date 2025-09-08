Bills fan who shoved helmets of Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins, banned

The Buffalo Bills fan who hit the helmets of the Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been banned from all NFL stadiums indefinitely.

The Bills said the fan, who was not identified, was kicked out of the game when the hits happened, but said on Monday that he was “indefinitely banned” from not only the Bills’ home but also all other NFL stadiums, NBC Sports and ESPN reported.

The fan who shoved Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins, and then got shoved by QB Lamar Jackson, has been “indefinitely banned from Bills and NFL stadiums”, per a team official. The fan had been ejected after the shove Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/vV1m6K6oqj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2025

It is not known if he will face criminal charges,

After the fan shoved Jackson’s helmet, the quarterback shoved the fan back, Fox News reported.

Jackson said after the game, "You gotta think in those situations, you know you’ve got security out there, let security handle it," adding, “I just let my emotions get the best of me. But hopefully it doesn’t happen again," ESPN reported.

The NFL has had a fan code of conduct in place for all teams since 2008, but the language varies among teams, USA Today reported.

The Bills’ policy states, “ANY conduct deemed to be inappropriate or dangerous to spectators, participants or Team Members” is prohibited. It also prohibits “interfering with the game,” including entering or throwing objects on the field.

© 2025 Cox Media Group